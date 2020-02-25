Beyoncé Wears Laker-Gold During A Tribute Performance For Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Beyonce’s outfit was also a tribute to Kobe's memory. She wore a gold two-piece suit paired with gold and purple jewelry and purple nails painted with the names of both Kobe and Gianna in gold polish. Gold and purple are the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that Bryant played for during his entire 20-year career in the NBA. She also added a button to the lapel of her blazer that reads, “KB.”