Beyoncé Wears Laker-Gold During A Tribute Performance For Kobe & Gianna Bryant

“I’m here because I love Kobe,” Beyoncé proclaimed to a packed Staples Center and hundreds of thousands at home, all gathered to honour the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant, before launching into an emotional performance of “XO,” a song she recalls was Kobe’s favourite of hers, and “Halo,” which, according to Billboard, was inspired by a choir of angels. The performance kicked off A Celebration of Life, a memorial for the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year. Behind her, a mixed choir and full band, all wearing angel white, took both “XO” and “Halo” to new heights, leaving the crowd in tears. “He will be your, she will be your Halo," Beyonce riffed.
Beyonce’s outfit was also a tribute to Kobe's memory. She wore a gold two-piece suit paired with gold and purple jewelry and purple nails painted with the names of both Kobe and Gianna in gold polish. Gold and purple are the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that Bryant played for during his entire 20-year career in the NBA. She also added a button to the lapel of her blazer that reads, “KB.”
Her suit was designed by Sergio Hudson who was a contestant on Bravo TV’s “Styled to Rock.” Since, he's dressed Michelle Obama, Demi Lovato, and Rihanna. In September, Beyoncé wore a piece from his fall ‘19 collection, a neon orange suit with pointed shoulder pads, a belted waist, and fringe leg detailing. “Thank you to the queen @beyonce and @zerinaakers for supporting us,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram caption on January 1. “You guys should win a medal for the support you have shown to designers of colour this year. I am forever indebted.”
Full performance: #Beyonce honors Kobe Bryant with "XO" and "Halo." #KobeFarewell 🕊 pic.twitter.com/K4ZAlHwVlv— digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) February 24, 2020
