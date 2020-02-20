I Was Ghosted By My Friends When I Got Cancer

As for how to support a friend with cancer, she says: "The most important thing is that you not calling, as a friend, can actually compound the grief and loss they are feeling. Just pick up the phone, even if you get it wrong, just have a conversation and do your best. Your friend with cancer is still the same person they were before. One day they might be up for going for cocktails, and other times they won't – it's really unpredictable and difficult to navigate, but it's just about adapting to a new land."