Billie Eilish Was “Scared” To Perform Her James Bond Song Live

Considering that Billie Eilish dominated the Grammys this year, you would think that the singer would have no problem confidently walking into any award show. Not so: Eilish revealed she was so “nervous” to perform her haunting theme song to the upcoming James Bond film at the BRIT Awards because she wasn't sure she'd hit the right notes.
Eilish officially debuted the James Bond theme “No Time to Die” last week, with many fans praising the song as already Oscar-worthy. (Sam Smith and Adele both took home Academy Awards for their James Bond singles, so it's entirely possible that Eilish also scores gold for the track.)
Eilish sang the song live for the first time at the BRIT Awards, which celebrates British popular music. Though she's a multiple Grammy winning artist, she initially doubted her ability to really deliver.
“We’ve never performed it, ever,” Eilish told the BBC before singing “No Time to Die” at the award show. “Up until the day it came out, we’ve been keeping it a secret for months. So, it’s so weird that it’s in the public and especially now that we’re performing it and I’m hitting a note that I’ve never hit before. I’m scared.”
Naturally, Eilish slayed the song. Twitter lost it over her latest performance, during which she was accompanied by Finneas and composer Hans Zimmer and his orchestra.
Billie Eilish KILLED the James Bond theme song at the Brit Awards. I don’t want people to say she only whispers after hearing this high note live. 😱🖤 #BritAwards #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/7D4ZIz497Y— Josh 🤍 (@Blorange_Tiger) February 18, 2020
Later in the evening, Eilish took home the award for Best International Female Solo Artist at the show.
"I’ve felt very hated recently. And, when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me wanna cry," Eilish said while accepting the award. "And I wanna cry right now, so thank you."
The pop star previously revealed that performing The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the 2020 Oscars in memoriam segment was not her finest moment.
“I bombed that performance,” she told New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “It was trash.”
Eilish, it seems, may be her toughest critic yet.
