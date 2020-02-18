BTS Made A Major Album Announcement — & Revealed A Surprise Guest

The Korean megaband BTS have announced the tracklist for their soon-to-be released album, Map of the Soul: 7, complete with a new, high-profile collaboration.
The 20-track album is set to be released on February 21. While their collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv,” will be on this album as well, that’s not the high-profile collaboration we’re referring to. Ending the album is a remix of the album’s lead single “On” featuring Sia. Another version of the track will be released without Sia, but with BTS’ track record of killer collaborations, we have a feeling that the Sia version will also be catchy as hell. Rounding out the lengthy LP are a few songs from their EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. Five songs from that release — “Make It Right,” “Jamais Vu,” “Intro: Persona,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, and “Dionysus” — will be on the new album.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Tracklist pic.twitter.com/omE98N2pZD— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 16, 2020
BTS has a history of gaining major market traction in the U.S. through collaborations with artists already established stateside. Now that they’re selling out arenas, more and more artists are clamoring to work with them on tracks. In the last year alone, they have worked with Charli XCX, Halsey, Lauv, and now Sia.
In addition to their collaboration with Sia, it appears that BTS have an extensively mapped out “comeback map.” This comes after the band took a much needed break in August 2019. Since forming in 2013, they hadn’t had any real time off to speak of, until this recent hiatus. Now, BTS are back and have big plans ahead.
The plan includes four phases that started back in January, reports Entertainment Weekly. With single releases, performances, photo drops, and teaser trailers, it looks like BTS is anticipating a big year ahead of them. A series about the band and their rise to international stardom is slated to be released during the second half of 2020.
According to the map, the tracklist release marks the end of phase three. Now, we are counting down to the album release and the music video for their lead single, “On.” It’s unclear if the music video will involve Sia, but we’re obviously hoping it does. Both acts have a reputation for beautiful and well-produced music videos. The music video for “On” is set to be released on February 28.
