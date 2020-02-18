Justin Bieber Says He Was “Reckless” In His Relationship With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber just released his first album since 2015. To mark the occasion, he recently opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about making music again, why he feels “protective” of Billie Eilish, and about his relationship with Selena Gomez, admitting that he was “reckless.”
While he doesn’t mention Gomez by name during the interview, Bieber references a previous relationship before the one with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Given that Bieber and Gomez dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2018, it seems pretty obvious that he’s talking about her.
“In my previous relationship I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” Bieber told Lowe.
Bieber didn’t elaborate on what exactly his “reckless” behaviour entailed, but did share that he did things differently with Baldwin, taking the time to “build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions.” And he’s not the only one who’s done talking about the past.
In January, Gomez told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro that her 2019 single "Lose You to Love Me” served as a goodbye to her relationship with Bieber and that she didn’t want to spend the “rest of my life talking about this.” Gomez also alleged that she was a victim of emotional abuse by Bieber, but maintains that the song isn’t a sign of any hate, or ill will.
“It's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over,” Gomez explained. “And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”
