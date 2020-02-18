In A Leaked Memo, The Recording Academy Says It’s Investigating Sexual Harassment & Corruption Claims

In the memos, Mason asks for patience and support from the Academy’s members as they continue their investigations. “We are confident,” he wrote, “that when we are able to share all the facts, our members, the industry, and the public will understand that all our actions have been appropriate and in the interest of making progress towards our shared goals of diversity, inclusion, and our mission to recognize musical excellence, advocate for the well-being of music makers, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture.”