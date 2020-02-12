Jordan Fisher Is Our Wholesome New Heartthrob

His path to success, though admittedly a slower and steadier burn, has obviously been for the better. It began in the suburbs of Birmingham, AL, where Fisher was raised to pursue everything that he was interested in, which included gymnastics, theatre, and six different instruments (the French horn and the harmonica being the most surprising). It took some time before he zoned in on acting as his ticket to Hollywood, and when he decided to move to Los Angeles at the age of 17, Fisher’s family was fully committed to helping him become a star. That support meant the world to him then, and still keeps him going to this day. He even has tattoos dedicated to them — “family” on his shoulder and “ohana” on his chest, permanent reminders that his loved ones are always with him.