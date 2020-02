At the end of last year, we asked Money Diary readers to ask us questions, and y'all certainly delivered. Before we dive into the AMA, here’s a little bit about me, the current editor/producer/curator of Money Diaries : I was instantly drawn to Money Diaries, which has existed since 2016, about three and a half years before I became keeper of the keys. I was inspired by the candid financial honesty, and if we’re being real, they definitely influenced my personal money habits for the better. I also truly love working with my team and the MD community , so owning this franchise has felt like an honour. When I’m not working on Money Diaries or hanging out in the comments, I’m writing for the site (you can read my work here here , and here ) and occasionally swinging from a trapeze (you can watch that here ). And now, here I am! Ready to answer your Q’s with the best A’s I can muster. (Please be gentle in the comments!)