Our favorite funny woman Kristen Wiig is usually noticed for her monotone quips and impressions of Target check-out cashiers. But, at the 2020 Oscars red carpet, the thing we couldn't stop talking about was her dress. The 46-year-old comedian and Academy Award nominee wore a show-stopping vibrant red Valentino dress, replete with long black gloves, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Meanwhile, on the Internet, the dress' distinct geometric shape and vertical ruffles reminded people of something entirely different: lasagna. According to a number of Twitter users, Wiig's dress strikingly resembled the trappings of a well-baked Italian dish walking down the Oscars red carpet.
Although Wiig's outfit was a bold choice for the Oscars. She took a risk, and frankly, it paid off. Her look generated a ton of buzz — even before taking the stage with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph (also in red, perhaps not coincidentally) to introduce two awards and partake in the best opening bit of the night so far.
Wiig was not nominated for any Oscars this year, though she did receive a nominee back in 2012 for co-writing Bridesmaids alongside Annie Mumolo. She attended the Oscars this year partly to promote her upcoming role in Wonder Woman 1984 where she will play the role of Cheetah. And Wiig certainly caught our attention tonight.
