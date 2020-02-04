Shakira’s Beauty Evolution Is A Love Letter To Natural Curls

From her 2001 U.S. crossover hit, "Whenever, Wherever," to the most streamed FIFA World Cup anthem of all time, "Waka Waka," Shakira is known for her ability to get a crowd moving. That's why it's no surprise that the Colombian singer mesmerized fans last night while performing during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.
But the music icon is known for more than guitar solos, belly dancing, and, most recently, flicking her tongue on stage. The 43-year-old's natural makeup and bouncy curls — which have gone from red to blonde to brown through her 20 year career — are famous, too. In celebration of her latest unforgettable performance, we're breaking down the up star's signature beauty looks, ahead.