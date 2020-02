How Much Did Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Make For Their Super Bowl Performance?

The NFL is clearly aware of the anger directed at it for its treatment of Kaepernick over his national anthem protests, and it is working to repair its public image. Last year, Jay-Z, a Kaepernick supporter who claims in the song Apeshit that he once turned down the Super Bowl, became the NFL’s Live Music Entertainment Strategist. The move was intended to signal the league’s commitment to social justice, but there are a lot of skeptics . We don’t have a list of all the artists Jay-Z considered for this year’s halftime show, but we know that Gloria Estefan was one of them . She turned down the opportunity, saying she had already hosted twice before, and that it was “stressful.”