Charlie Hunnam Walks Back Those Awkward Marriage Comments

Charlie Hunnam would like to set the record straight after he claimed he doesn’t care about marrying his girlfriend, jewelry designer Morgana McNelis.
“I know I gotta say, that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings and I really regretted saying that,” Hunnam admitted at the Los Angeles International Airport in an exclusive video for TooFab. “I actually didn’t mean it at all, it was, frankly, just stupid shit I said in the heat of the moment.”
The “stupid” stuff Hunnam said came from an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio show Tuesday, where Hunnam was promoting his new Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen. When asked about the possibility of marrying McNelis, whom he has dated for over 13 years, the actor claimed to be “indifferent.” McNelis, however, is “very eager to get married,” said Hunnam.
"I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it,” Hunnam told Cohen. His Gentlemen co-star Hugh Grant, who was also sitting in for the interview, pointed out was not the line to use with when Hunnam finally decides to propose.
Apparently, though, these comments don't really reflect Hunnam's heart. In his LAX video, Hunnam added that in reality, he’s “so romantic” and basically already considers himself married to McNelis.
“I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn't mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that,” he concluded.
Hunnam may have put his foot in his mouth over these marriage comments, but he has a proven track record of gushing over his girlfriend in the press.
“Sundays at home with my girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, are when I am most happy,” Hunnam told Us Weekly in 2017. “The biggest compliment to my looks is that my girlfriend still sleeps with me.”
"[McNelis] is an intelligent, beautiful, kind person who just tried to live a simple life and has nothing to do with the entertainment industry," he said in a statement on Facebook. "If you want to talk shit, talk shit about me, leave her out of it."
It's say to say...Hunnam really is sorry.
