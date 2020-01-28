Demi Lovato Receives Standing Ovation For First Performance Since Hospitalization

“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let's help this girl.’ You know what I'm saying?" she said. "Because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't. And I even listened back to it and I'm like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me definitely knew what I was singing for. I was singing this song, and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”