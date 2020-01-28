Demi Lovato Receives Standing Ovation For First Performance Since Hospitalization

It's been a year and a half since Demi Lovato was hospitalized following an overdose, and there was no more powerful place for her to return to performing than the stage of the 2020 Grammy Awards. There, she debuted a song she apparently wrote just days before the incident titled "Anyone," a passionate cry for help that thankfully has a happy ending with Lovato thriving and healthy at the award ceremony.
In the song, which Lovato initially had to restart on stage after getting emotional, the singer expresses feeling like she has nobody to reach out to, and confesses to turning to alcohol.
"I tried to talk to my piano/I tried to talk to my guitar," she sings. "Talked to my imagination/Confided into alcohol."
The chorus is possibly the most heartbreaking, with Lovato crying, "Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone?/I need someone."
Her emotional rendition of the song brought the audience to their feet, clapping as they wiped away tears.
When Lovato spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 last week ahead of the performance, she recalls the song as a warning of what was to come.
“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let's help this girl.’ You know what I'm saying?" she said. "Because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't. And I even listened back to it and I'm like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me definitely knew what I was singing for. I was singing this song, and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”
"Anyone" is now available to stream.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please see here for a list of resources by province in Canada.
