Mel Gibson’s 2020 Is Loaded With Projects. But, Uh, Wasn’t He Cancelled?

But is time really a good enough reason for Gibson to have been able to return to the money and perks of Hollywood? An interesting aspect of his situation is that he has weathered two distinct storms. The first, and arguably the one that had the biggest impact on his career, involved hate speech. The second, more in line with the current wave of #MeToo-related cancel culture, revolved around allegations of domestic abuse. As Constance Grady over at Vox wrote in 2018, his story provides a rough blueprint for how to rise from the ashes of cancel culture . The question isn’t so much should he be cancelled, but why he, like so many celebrities who have done wrong, has been allowed to return time and time again?