It’s Back To Work For Prince Harry — His Royal Duties Aren’t Quite Finished Yet

Connecting with African leaders and supporting the continent’s humanitarian and economic causes has been one of Harry’s priorities for decades now. Last fall, when Harry and Meghan went on a royal tour of Africa , he expressed his excitement on Sussex Royal’s Instagram. “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa , a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” Harry wrote. “On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!” During the tour, he attended meetings with leaders and civilians alike, and even brought baby Archie on a minefield walk in Angola — an homage to Princess Diana, who once did the same walk to raise awareness about the dangers of landmines shortly before her death.