Prince Harry opened the speech thanking those U.K. citizens who have supported him, especially in the wake of his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997. He added how happy he was to have so many show support for his relationship and subsequent marriage to Meghan, whom he said he chose to marry as she “upholds the same values” that he does. However, he now feels there is no other way to live a “peaceful life” than to step back from his royal duties.

