Tan France & Alexa Chung’s New Fashion Competition Show Looks Extremely Binge-Worthy

In the trailer, co-host Tran France asks contestants, “Who amongst you is a household name?” Crickets follow. “That’s exactly why we’re here today,” Chung responds. The duo scoured the far reaches of the world in a quest to find the designers who will make up fashion’s next generation. But unlike Project Runway, most of the contestants on Next In Fashion have already worked for the greats, including Alexander Wang and Stella McCartney . Just because you’ve worked for top designers, though, doesn’t mean that you have what it takes to be one. That is, not before you get the Tan France-Alexa Chung stamp of approval. On the 29th, you’ll meet the 18 contestants who fit the bill.