Mac Miller’s Family Will Release His Posthumous Album, Circles

Mac Miller's family is releasing the album he was working on before his tragic death in September 2018. Miller passed away at just 26 from mixed drug toxicity while in the middle of a follow-up to his 2018 album Swimming, Circles. On Instagram, his family posted a statement revealing that Circles will be released on January 14, over a year after his death.
"The act of having to write this at all feels surreal, " the post begins. "At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming In Circles was the concept."
Producer Jon Brion brought the album to the finish line, something that is emotional for all involved.
"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," the post continues. "Thank you to all the fans who've supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."
Like Swimming, Circles comes after Malcolm's split from singer Ariana Grande. Grande touched on his death in songs like "Ghostin'," and Circles will possibly contain some of his last messages to Grande before he passed away.
In order to keep Miller's memory "sacred," the announcement also revealed that there would be no more posts on his social media. Instead, updates about both his work and his charity will appear under the new handle @92tilinfinity.
