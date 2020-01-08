Gwyneth Paltrow Just Shared Her True Feelings About Dakota Johnson Dating Ex Chris Martin

“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together," she continued, later adding, "I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”