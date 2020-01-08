Gwyneth Paltrow Just Shared Her True Feelings About Dakota Johnson Dating Ex Chris Martin

As the woman who coined "conscious uncoupling," Gwyneth Paltrow has the whole arena of post-romantic relationships covered. In fact, as her ex, Chris Martin, has moved on with actress Dakota Johnson, Paltrow has been one of their biggest cheerleaders behind the scenes. While she wished Johnson a happy 30th birthday earlier this year, Paltrow finally opened up about the status of their "sort of unconventional" relationship in her interview for the cover for Harper's Bazaar, and it's safe to say there's no bad blood between these women.
"I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," Paltrow revealed, following up with some sage wisdom: "I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”
In fact, her relationship with Martin is just as solid. He also received a sweet birthday Instagram message last year, but the two share more than just social media pleasantries.
“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together," she continued, later adding, "I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”
In fact, Paltrow says she's on pretty good terms with all her exes, including Brad Pitt. But the real relationship I'm interested in hearing about? Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres. Does Paltrow have a word for what happened with that?
