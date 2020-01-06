Gwyneth Paltrow is nothing if not surprising. First, the Oscar award-winning actress and businesswoman gets deep into the wellness space, launching Goop, a lifestyle newsletter-turned-digital powerhouse company. Then she turns a separation announcement into a teaching moment, introducing us all to the excellent term "conscious uncoupling". And now, Paltrow has done it again, dropping the official trailer for a new Netflix show that promises to be full of even more shock and awe.
The show, titled The Goop Lab, will follow Paltrow and Goop's chief content officer Elise Loehnen as they explore wellness trends — the more bizarre the better. "What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary," Loehnen says in the trailer. And if the 78-second preview is any indication, the show will certainly deliver on that promise.
Premiering on January 24 on Netflix Canada, the six-episode docuseries will delve into the world of psychedelics, cold therapy, what appears to be orgasmic meditation, and... exorcisms. Yes, for real. In the trailer, we hear Loehnen saying she's had an exorcism — a statement is made even more jaw-dropping by the fact that seconds later, Loehnen seems to admit that she's never looked at her own vagina. How can someone be down to get an exorcism, but too squeamish to take a compact mirror down south?
"The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about," Paltrow said in a statement about the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?"
"We're only here for one time, one life, how can we really milk the shit out of this?" Paltrow elaborates in the trailer.
To be fair, regularly experimenting with psychedelics, trekking through the snow in less clothing than I'd wear to a hot yoga class, and getting what looks to be the most intense acupuncture ever in my face would probably make my one life seem a lot longer. Can't wait to see how Paltrow surprises us this time!
