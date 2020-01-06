These Golden Globes After Party Pics Are Basically Just Like Being There

The 2020 Golden Globes were everything and then some from beginning to end, from host Ricky Gervais' no-holds-barred commentary, to South Korean thriller Parasite getting the respect that it truly deserves. The night was filled with glitz and glam, but we all know that that the fun didn't stop when the end credits rolled — there were still after parties to attend!
Hollywood's A-listers stepped out of their red carpet finery and into something a little more comfortable (let's be real, statement sleeves just aren't the most practical attire for a night on the dance floor), to celebrate their wins or nurse their losses over a glass of bubbly. There was dancing, there were selfies, and hopefully, there was more of the delicious vegan food that was served during the awards show.
Ahead, get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most lit after party scenes of the 2020 Golden Globes. You might not have made the guest list this year, but these pictures will definitely make it easier to pretend that you were there in spirit.