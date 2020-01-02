Amanda Bynes Debuts A New Face Tattoo & We Need To Know If It’s Real

Bynes posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday that showed off what appears to be a single outlined heart tattoo on her cheekbone. She also sported her septum piercing and pulled back hair, which looks like it has been dyed a soft pink colour — a lighter version of the bright fuschia she had when she made her return to Instagram earlier this year.
The photo was captioned with a single alien emoji.
Bynes’ new apparent body art tops off a big year for the former child star. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California over the summer and gradually opened up about her personal struggles in interviews and over social media. Bynes recently checked out of a sober living facility and is living with family while she looks for a new home of her own, according to Entertainment Tonight.
While she’s documented her different beauty transformations on Instagram for a few months — including a seafoam green hair colour she captioned “Geisha girl vibes” — Bynes didn’t offer up any details on the possible tattoo, including an artist. But, if it’s real (like other famous face tattoos, including Justin Bieber’s), we can probably plan on seeing it around in the future.
Advertisement