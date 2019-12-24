Story from Entertainment

Stormi’s Extravagant Christmas Gift Gave Birth To 2019’s Final Meme

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
If there’s one thing you can expect come holiday season, it’s for the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post about whatever lavish presents they are giving and receiving. The other thing you can rely on is that whatever gift the Kardashian-Jenners bestow upon each other will make the internet incredibly salty. This year, it’s Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster sparking envy with her very own “dream house,” courtesy of grandmomager Kris Jenner — and her suggestion that maybe her gift should be a Birkin bag instead.
The house — which was documented in Kylie’s new vlog about her Christmas decorations — is a replica of one that Kylie herself had when she was a kid, which is why Kris gifted it to her daughter. It comes with air conditioning, a porch, and a balcony, and would probably rent for at least $2,000 in Los Angeles. (No parking space included.) Kris even got Kylie’s old baby furniture to make the house complete. 
Yes, it’s a very sweet — not to mention very extra — gift, but it's also not the one that Stormi was expecting. In the video, when Kylie announces that there's a gift on a way, Stormi turns to the camera and seemingly says: "Birkins?"
(If you're wondering if the Kardashian-Jenners would ever gift their children a Birkin bag, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West reportedly attended the opera with a $10,000 Birkin on her arm. It's possible it's just borrowed from her mom, though.)
Did Stormi mean to say Birkin? Does she know what a Birkin bag is? Unclear. Some people noted that Stormi was likely talking about "The Bergens," as in, the characters from the movie Trolls, which definitely seems more likely for the two-year-old. (We've reached out to Kylie for comment.)
Still, the internet had a field day, both with Stormi's present, and her apparent ability to inquire about whether her gift was actually a Birkin. We’re officially moving beyond “Rise and Shine,” people — this may be the final meme of the decade for the Kardashian-Jenner fam.
Here are just some of the amazing tweet reactions.
Whatever Stormi wanted for Christmas, there will be many Kardashian-Jenner Christmases in the future...and this family really, really loves extravagant gifts.
