Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” is the gift that keeps on giving. Twenty-five years after its initial release, Carey dropped a brand new video for the beloved Christmas single — it finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Clearly, Carey isn’t letting anyone rain on her holiday parade since this video, dubbed the “Make My Wish Come True Edition,” has the pop star doing just that for a little girl. Not to mention, her Lambily.