You might be asking what's so special about hyaluronic acid. Well, it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and has the ability to disperse this moisture evenly to skin cells, upping hydration levels, smoothing lines, and making skin appear more plump with continued use. I apply this serum, which also contains vitamin B5 (a humectant that attracts water), to a damp face so that it can draw that moisture in, patting rather than rubbing it into the skin. It's suitable for all skin types but is particularly great for people with dry or combination skin as it can just be applied to the parched areas. I like to avoid my nose, as it’s fairly oily; instead, I reserve it for my cheeks and forehead, which are the areas that need the most help retaining moisture in the cold.