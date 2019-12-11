Shawn Mendes’ Purity Is Camila Cabello’s Favourite Thing About Him

Most new celebrity couples prefer to keep their shiny new romance to themselves. Not so for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, former longtime friends who only this summer solidified their relationship status as Shawmila. The “Senorita” singers can’t stop, won’t stop talking about one another, which includes gushing over the reasons they fell in love in the first place.
Cabello just shared all her favourite things about Mendes in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. In addition to noting that Mendes “smells amazing” (good to know!) and has "pure free energy," Cabello — who just released her new album Romance — explained to Lowe that her boyfriend has the intelligence to know exactly how to take care of his emotional needs.
“Like he'll say to me sometimes, ‘Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.’ And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful,” Cabello shared. “That's a trait that I've adopted is like whenever I feel like there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, ‘Okay, what do I need to do?’ And I've noticed that about him. He's like, ‘Oh, I felt this way, so I needed to take a walk. I felt this way, so I needed to go and meditate. I felt this way, so I called my family.’”
Despite Cabello gushing over Mendes now, she told Entertainment Tonight Canada that their feelings for one another didn’t always align. In fact, at one point in their friendship, she had to reject her now-boyfriend, to less than ideal results.
“[When Shawn] confessed that he had feelings for me things kind of got awkward because we weren't together and so I felt like I was hurting him and I felt weird because it felt like we were kind of drifting away as friends,” she told the outlet. “And everybody knows what it’s like when you have someone you’re very close with and I don’t know, they say they have feelings for you and the friendship feels tense suddenly.”
In the words of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” — which Mendes recently remixed, with some lyrics that seem very much about Cabello — “all’s well that ends well to end up with you.” What’s more pure than that?
