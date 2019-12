Thigh-High Velvet Boots, A 400-Hour Dress & More Fashion Moments From Little Women’s Red Carpet

It’s not easy to walk through the MoMA and actually upstage the art, but if anybody was going to do it, it would be the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women . The long-awaited film stars some of today’s most acclaimed actors—from Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan to Meryl Streep (no introduction necessary). And while we’re twiddling our thumbs waiting for the modern remake come December 25th, right now, it’s not the movie that we’re talking and Tweeting about: No, today all eyes are on the spectacular outfits the cast wore to celebrate this weekend’s New York City premiere.