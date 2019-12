Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection Is Here

Beyoncé says it was important for her to design a unisex line because of the amount of men that unexpectedly (to her) flocked to the pieces. “The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift,” she continued. “I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”