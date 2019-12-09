Bella Hadid Is Giving Major ’70s Cher Vibes With Her New Look

As her Instagram followers know, Bella Hadid has been having the time of her life this week in Miami. Hadid has been lounging by the pool with the likes of Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner, riding a Jet-Ski, and celebrating Art Basel with a completely new hair style.
She debuted the hair at the Dior Men’s Art Basel runway show, pairing the extensions with a patterned maxi-dress and a smoky lilac eyeshadow. Then, on Friday, she pushed her locks back with a thick white headband. Since she is still in Miami, this hairstyle could just be a week-long flirtation — or it could be a more permanent winter look for Hadid.
L.A.-based hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza shared some photos of the work he did on Hadid’s hair on Instagram. “Happy to have spent my birthday with you, angel,” he commented. The look got a stamp of approval from celebrity stylists including extension expert Violet Teriti and makeup artist Joyce Bonelli.
Hadid was sporting full cat-eyes with glowing white highlights and a shiny nude lip in some of the images, which she apparently shot in a mirror with her iPhone.
Hadid has previously described Cher as one of her beauty icons and role models. “Everybody sees Cher as an incredible singer and actress, and, of course, such a fashion icon,” she told Allure in 2018. “She still to this day goes out on stage and is so major, and I aspire to be like her for the rest of my life. If you talk to her now, she just has so much joy and she's such an amazing person.”
Among the people who Insta-approved of Hadid’s new style? Tracee Ellis Ross and Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, “Are you real?” Cher herself has yet to comment, but back when Kim Kardashian similarly channelled her look for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the icon tweeted her approval. “My little Armenian sister did us both proud,” she wrote.
This year, Hadid has experimented with many new ‘dos: she went on a blonde hair journey from spring to fall, and then tried a chin-length bob.
With so many hair transformations this year, Hadid might be rocking an entirely different look by New Year’s Eve — but even if she ditches her bandanas, you can keep yours. As Cher has proven, some looks are timeless.
