Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Hurt Over Caitlyn Jenner’s Comments On Their Relationship

Khloé Kardashian has been making headlines all of 2019, with stories about her complicated on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson (as well as speculation about his rumoured trysts) practically fueling the rumour mill. However, the latest drama in Kardashian’s personal life has nothing to do with the NBA star — it’s actually Caitlyn Jenner stirring the pot this time around.
Jenner is currently on location in Australia shooting the British reality series I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. She opened up to her fellow contestants about her transition, sharing that her family had played a big part in her journey. "The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’"
Advertisement
Unfortunately, Jenner felt that not everyone was happy with her choice. "I went through every kid, and Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process," she continued. "It’s been five or six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since.”
Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that she and Kardashian once had a very close, very playful relationship, so it's only natural that the Good American CEO took the comments very seriously and is pushing back against the idea that she was anything but understanding of Jenner's decision.
"Khloé was completely supportive of Caitlyn's transition at the time," sources close to the family told TMZ. "And things only got bitter between them when Caitlyn took shots at [Khloé's mother] Kris in her memoir —something we're told none of the Kardashian sisters appreciated." Additionally, the sources say, things have been purely copacetic between the two, with Kardashian even sending Jenner a personalized bouquet of roses for her 70th birthday.
Both Kim and Kourtney were also feuding with Jenner following the release of her 2017 book Secrets of My Life, but the three are finally back on good terms. Perhaps time is the only thing that can heal this broken relationship now. Or, I don't know...a phone call?
Advertisement