Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Birthday With An At-Home Haircut From Her Mom

Miley and Simpson have been dating since October . Though Simpson lives in Los Angeles and Miley has been in her home state of Tennessee recovering from vocal cord surgery, a source told People that the two are making their relationship work despite the distance. “Miley and Cody have separate lives. Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee,” the source said. Simpson shared a sweet homage to Miley on Instagram. “Happy birthday baby,” he wrote. “Thanks for being you.” And he wasn’t the only one: the whole Cyrus family, including Billy Ray, Tish, Trace, and Noah, posted videos and photos in honor of her special day.