Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Birthday With An At-Home Haircut From Her Mom

Thanks to a Black Mirror role, collaborations with everyone from Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey to Mark Ronson, and a few breakups, 26 was an eventful year for Miley Cyrus. And on Saturday, she rang in a new era with a new look, her new boyfriend, and her mom.
Miley shared an Instagram video of her mother, Tish Cyrus, giving her a trim. “Birthday haircut by @tishcyrus,” she wrote, with the hashtag #Make27PunkAgain. Tish shared the same clip, but with a few different tags: #staytuned and #itsgood. Between this and Evangeline Lilly’s recent buzzcut, the at-home haircut could be turning into the latest celebrity hair trend.
Later that night, Miley celebrated her day in Nashville with her loved ones — and showed off a closer look at her new hair. Though the cut isn’t too drastic, by the looks of the video, Tish trimmed off about an inch or two of Miley’s dyed blonde hair.
You can get a better look at her fresh style in the video her sister, Brandi Cyrus, posted on Saturday night. In the clip, Miley blows out the candles on a pink cake with her boyfriend Cody Simpson by her side. The singer kept her hair pin-straight with soft, wispy bangs and blunt ends courtesy of Tish.
Miley and Simpson have been dating since October. Though Simpson lives in Los Angeles and Miley has been in her home state of Tennessee recovering from vocal cord surgery, a source told People that the two are making their relationship work despite the distance. “Miley and Cody have separate lives. Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee,” the source said. Simpson shared a sweet homage to Miley on Instagram. “Happy birthday baby,” he wrote. “Thanks for being you.” And he wasn’t the only one: the whole Cyrus family, including Billy Ray, Tish, Trace, and Noah, posted videos and photos in honor of her special day.
Tish was right: 27 does look good.
