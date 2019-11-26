Kendall Jenner Wants to Have Kids With Fai Khadra — But Who Is He?

Kendall Jenner may be feeling the pressure of being the only member of the Kardashian family who doesn't have a kid. The 24-year-old model joked on Instagram over the weekend that she was thinking about having a kid with pal and fellow model Fai Khadra — and it got unanimous approval from her circle of friends and family. Posing with Fai and nephews Psalm and Saint West, Kendall wrote "everyone in favour of Fai and i starting a family say 'I.'"
This prompted a chorus of "I"s in the comments, with everyone from sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber to Justine Skye to Gigi Hadid offering their enthusiastic support. If you didn't know any better, this could be a big announcement from Kendall. However, those who have followed along for a while know that Kendall and Fai's friendship has frequently prompted romance speculation, so much so that the two enjoy making fun of it.
The 28-year-old is best known for his star-studded friend group and has been a longtime pal of Kendall's. The two dressed up together for Halloween in 2018.
The two also appeared at Coachella, Wimbledon, and Justin Bieber's wedding together, at which Kendall clarified the two were not actually dating.
"we don’t date he’s just my date," she wrote.
When he's not modelling, Fai dabbles in music and has a Soundcloud, an affinity he likely adopted from his sisters, Sama and Haya, the DJ duo behind SIMIHAZE.
While he and Kendall may not be dating, there have been rumours involving him and many people in her circle, including sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods — although neither was confirmed, and Woods debunked the speculation in an interview with Refinery29. As for Kendall, she's been single since her split from Ben Simmons earlier this year. Even if she had started dating, however, she already explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2017 that she keeps that part of her life private.
"I'm not marrying anyone," she said. "I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?"
When it comes to actually starting a family, though, let's make sure that's posted aaaallll over Instagram.
