Sleepy Billie Eilish Slept Through Making Grammys History

A few hours later, the magnitude of the moment dawned on her. “I mean, the Grammys is the Grammys. As cool as everything else is, it’s like, the Grammys,” Eilish explained. “Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the show. We never missed it, so the fact that I’m the same little girl watching that in my living room, and then I’m still in that same living room being nominated for six?”