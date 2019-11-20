People fall in love with WP frames because they're easy to try on and many of the styles look great on everyone. Lenses don't have to look good, but they do have to feel good — a challenge, since different eyeballs require different lens features. But Scout does an admirable job at creating a universally wearable contact. The company's Centraform technology creates a smooth edge design that decreases the likelihood you'll actually feel the lens in your eye — meaning, these might just be the most comfortable contacts you'll ever lay your eyes on (or under?).