Is A Kate Middleton Christmas Special Coming Our Way?

A holiday special is a delicate balancing act; like horror movies, you want to stick to the tried-and-true formula. On one hand, you have the wholesome children’s special, like the 1960s classics A Charlie Brown Christmas or Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. On the other, you have the glamorously unhinged celebrity special, like Judy Garland Christmas special or the Bill Murray one on Netflix. But without jump scares to keep the audience on its toes, holiday special hosts have to lean on a revolving door of celebrity guests to keep the spirits bright.
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is allegedly set to be the guest of honour on a holiday special hosted by none other than Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry. The special, which sources claim will air on BBC1, will take over a royal venue and is tentatively called The Mary Berry Royal Christmas Show. BBC has yet to confirm the special and related details, telling British tabloids that “all will be revealed in due course.”
Advertisement
Apart from celebrities, this holiday special is rumoured to also have the community in mind; the two ladies will prepare a meal for the charity workers who will be working through the holidays.
Holiday specials give celebrities an opportunity to show us how they celebrate. Or at least, how we think they celebrate. Kacey Musgraves’ upcoming special on Amazon Prime, for example, looks nothing short of spectacular, with guests like Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey, and Troye Sivan. But this might be the one other Christmas special that packs just as much, if not more, star power.
Related Content:
Advertisement