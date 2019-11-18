Prepare to reflect upon your inner thoughts on Tuesday when the Moon enters her 3rd quarter in courageous Leo at 4:10 p.m. EST. We could feel compelled to begin new projects during this transit — hold off if you can. It’s better to concentrate our energy on encouraging each other to finish what we’ve started. If you’ve been feeling unfocused as of late, you’re about to be given a new sense of direction. Action planet Mars enters magnetic Scorpio on Tuesday, helping us to make smarter moves. Now is the time to be brave and tackle anything that has been holding us back. Consider your current vocabulary on Wednesday as Messenger Mercury moves direct in Scorpio. We’ve got an opportunity to wipe the slate clean, and use powerful new words to inspire change in our lives. Break out of singular thinking on Friday as the Sun leaves passionate Scorpio for philosophical Sagittarius. Now is the time to nurture our minds as a collective — investigate how you can enrich your experiences with others during this transit.
News
Stop Using The Phrase “Sex Act Gone Wrong”
“British backpacker died when consensual sexual activity went wrong,” screamed the headline. Not from a tabloid, not from a half-baked Men’s Rights A