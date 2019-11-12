It's not a magic trick: Kiernan Shipka conjured everyone from Jon Hamm to B.J. Novak to (rumoured boyfriend) Christian Coppola to (rumoured ex-boyfriend) Charlie Oldman for her 20th birthday party over the weekend. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star posted a series of black-and-white photos on her Instagram on Sunday that featured several famous faces — and may have just confirmed a romance that fans have been speculating over.
While Shipka has never spoken publicly about her love life, telling Seventeen last November that "work is [her] number one priority right now," she is active on social media. Her friendships with 20-year-old Charlie Oldman and 26-year-old Christian Coppola have gotten fans arguing in comment sections about the possible romances. It was believed that Shipka was dating Oldman earlier this year, but a post from her birthday party all-but-confirms that her heart really lies with Coppola. A rep for Shipka did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement
"i love you @ccopp," she captioned a picture of the two snuggling.
"@ccopp let’s fight hahahah," Oldman wrote, perhaps as a nod to all the dating rumours. Judging from this photo, there's certainly no bad blood.
If you want things to get even more complicated, here's Shipka with her on-screen ex-boyfriend Ross Lynch, who plays Harvey on CAOS.
This complicated web of friendships kind of makes you yearn for simpler times, right? Don't worry, she has that covered too.
Imagining Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, who played Shipka's father on the long-running show, standing in a room that's swarming with 20-something influencers and content creators warms my heart. Don Draper discovering Instagram is a Mad Men reboot I'd definitely watch.
Related Content:
Advertisement