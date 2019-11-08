Story from Entertainment

Kris Jenner’s Nostalgic Birthday Party Did Not Include Caitlyn

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images.
The world’s greatest momager turned 64 this week, and celebrated by going back in time. 
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram video revealing how the family celebrated her mother, starmaker, and meme queen Kris Jenner. The family and some of Kris’ closest friends visited the Kardashian clan’s former home, complete with some of the trappings of their life in the house. One such detail was a Mercedes 560 SL, complete with the vanity license plate “2 DIE 4” — a replica of the one Kris used to drive. 
The day was the perfect gift for “sentimental” Kris, Kim wrote on Instagram, and particularly special because it was the childhood home shared with the late Kardashian patriarch, OJ Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian. Despite being divorced from Kris at the time of his death, Robert and Kris were dear friends, and Kris speaks of him fondly. 
“All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.” 
Kris teared up in the video of Kim revealing the surprise, but the reality star added that she, too, got emotional. 
“This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!” Kim added in the post. “I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.”
Naturally, all of Kris’ daughters were in attendance at the event (it’s unclear if the notoriously camera shy Rob Kardashian, her son, made the festivities) and each took to social media to share their own special message to their beloved mom. One person who also shared kind words about Kris was ex Caitlyn Jenner, whom has had a rocky relationship with the Kardashians ever since she wrote negatively about Kris in memoir The Secrets of My Life
“Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you!” Caitlyn wrote on Instagram Tuesday. 
While Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the daughters that Caitlyn and Jenner share, added heart emojis to the comments section, Kris has yet to write a “thank you!” message on Caitlyn’s post — despite doing so for many other people's messages. 
Kris may get sentimental about going back in time, but that doesn't mean she necessarily wants to revisit her relationship with Caitlyn.
