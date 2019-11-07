Songs To Play When You’re In The Honeymoon Phase

Being in love should come with a medical list of side effects. May induce: nausea, slight fever, and hallucinations. After all, when you're in love, everything feels different. The sky's a more vivid shade of blue; birds chirp according to a different melody; your steps are so buoyant you might as well be walking on moonbeams.
Another side effect of being in love? You're attuned to the greatest conspiracy of them all: the songs on the radio were written for you. Suddenly, every track is full of lyrics to close-read and doodle in the margins of notebooks. Whether it's a soul song from the '60s or a synth-heavy pop song, if it's about love, then it's about you.
When you're deep into the honeymoon phase, these songs across all genres will help bolsters those Cloud 9 feelings. If you're feeling especially romantic, you can even burn them on a mix tape.