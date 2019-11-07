Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s (Sort Of) Collaboration Is Seriously Emotional

Pop star couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber most recently broke up in 2018, and now Bieber is happily wed to the woman formerly known as Hailey Baldwin. Alas, just because Gomez and Bieber are split up, doesn’t mean their music has to be. A remix of Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” and Bieber’s “Sorry” hit the internet, and while these two weren’t a good match, their hit songs certainly are.
Gomez’s first number one Billboard hit “Lose You To Love Me” is about Gomez’s struggle finding herself after ending an unhealthy relationship, and it’s widely assumed to be about her on-again, off-again ex Bieber. “Sorry,” off Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose (which Gomez seemingly name checks in “Lose You To Love Me”) is about apologizing to a former partner for his past mistakes. Though some assumed at the time that the song was about Bieber making amends with the public after some bad behavior, Bieber told GQ that contrary to popular opinion, “Sorry” was “about a girl.” Many assumed the girl was Gomez, whom he had a tumultuous romance with since the two first got together in 2010.
On October 27, YouTube account AnDyWuMUSICLAND — which boasts tons of remixes and over 415,000 subscribers — uploaded a mash up of the tracks, and given the alleged subject matter of the songs, there’s something extra poetic about the remix. His version feels like a conversation between Gomez and Bieber: Gomez is finally sharing the pain the relationship caused her, and Bieber is readying an apology.
This isn’t the first time AnDyWuMUSICLAND remixed Gomez and Bieber’s work. Three years ago, he released an ultimate “Jelena” mix, featuring music both artists released between 2008 and 2016.
It seems that AnDyWuMUSICLAND chose exactly the right songs to mash together. “Lose You To Love Me” and “Sorry” were released exactly four years apart — both were released on October 22 — so it’s worth wondering if Gomez was responding to “Sorry,” in a way.
Check out the remix below:
