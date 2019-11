Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s (Sort Of) Collaboration Is Seriously Emotional

Gomez’s first number one Billboard hit “Lose You To Love Me” is about Gomez’s struggle finding herself after ending an unhealthy relationship, and it’s widely assumed to be about her on-again, off-again ex Bieber. “Sorry,” off Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose (which Gomez seemingly name checks in “Lose You To Love Me”) is about apologizing to a former partner for his past mistakes. Though some assumed at the time that the song was about Bieber making amends with the public after some bad behavior, Bieber told GQ that contrary to popular opinion, “Sorry” was “about a girl.” Many assumed the girl was Gomez, whom he had a tumultuous romance with since the two first got together in 2010.