Lili Reinhart Can Now Add Easy, Breezy, Beautiful To Her Resume

Lili Reinhart makes looking glam look super easy. In a recent interview with Refinery29, the 23-year-old Riverdale star recently revealed that, much like Betty Cooper, she's a simple concealer/mascara/brow pencil girl through and through. "I'll never make my skin orange with bronzer or do any contour," she told us. "I keep it pretty natural."
"Easy and breezy" is an excellent way to describe her beauty philosophy, which is why CoverGirl's decision to tap Reinhart as its newest face makes perfect sense. Today, the iconic drugstore brand officially welcomed the actress to the CoverGirl family, and revealed that she would be the face of a new cosmetics collection coming soon. "Lili has remained honest and relatable to her fans and has been unapologetically herself," the brand said in a press release. "She embraces her natural beauty and often uses makeup as a tool for confidence and self-expression."
Reinhart's approach to makeup has resulted in her doing her own glam for some of her biggest projects, including Riverdale and Hustlers. "With permission from Lorene [Scafaria], our director, I did the makeup myself — which was fun because it was a lot of products that I would never, ever use in real life, like glittery eyeshadow and some cobalt blue eyeliner," she told us of her Hustlers look.
Reinhart also took the brush to the pan all by herself for her nationwide CoverGirl campaign photo, in which she wears sheer coral blush with a peachy lipstick to match, and smoky lavender eyeshadow. If her campaign headshot is a glimpse of what's to come from her new collection, we'll be on the sidelines waiting patiently with our own makeup brushes in hand.
