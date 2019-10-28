BTS Joins TikTok — & Breaks Yet Another Record In The Process

Think of a social media platform and BTS probably holds an impressive record on it. They have broken records on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and now they’re adding TikTok to their ever-growing list. The K-Pop sensations just set the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on the short-video-sharing app.
Announcing their debut on TikTok via the official BTS Twitter, it took only three hours and 31 minutes for the group to reach 1 million, quickly amassing more than 3 million followers and more than 4 million likes on their first post in the first two and a half days. The post was the entire band taking turns posing together in photo-ops and encouraging viewers to follow the account.
Since their first post, BTS have already received viral attention for starting their own trend on TikTok called the chicken noodle soup challenge. Set to band member J-Hope’s new solo single with singer Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” the band members all dance to the song, complete with hard-hitting choreography. This is not your everyday chicken dance that people bust out at weddings. This is much cooler and it’s already trending on TikTok. The trend’s hashtag, #cnschallenge, already has more than 350 million views collectively. The best part? If you want to learn it, J-Hope breaks down the choreography in one of their videos.
BTS hold multiple social media records. The band is featured in the Guinness World Records 2020 for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours for the song “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey. In just one day, it was viewed 74,600,000 times. BTS also set the record for most used hashtag on Twitter in 24 hours when voting opened for the Soompi Awards, a Korean music and television awards ceremony. Their hashtag was used 60,055,339 times. Not to mention, they have the best-selling album in South Korea right now for Map of the Soul: Persona.
Add TikTok to the growing list of places BTS is taking by storm.
