Greta Gerwig’s Little Women Is Going To Have A Very Different Timeline

Greta Gerwig's @LittleWomen is wonderful. A loving, meticulously-crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material. pic.twitter.com/NwcMmnx9Pg— Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 24, 2019
For my money, the MVP in LITTLE WOMEN is Florence Pugh. Hot off of MIDSOMMAR, Pugh is having a great year, and she’s hilarious and winning as Amy, the character best served by Gerwig’s structural gambits.— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019
Just saw LITTLE WOMEN and honestly. Who’s NOT falling in love with Saoirse Ronan? Like in any context?— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) October 24, 2019
#LittleWomen is delightful, Saorise Ronan is at her best ever & while she doesn’t send any boys to death in a burning bear suit, @Florence_Pugh makes Meryl Streep her bitch. Greta Gerwig kicks ass behind the camera yet again. Emma Watson tries.— 🕸🎃🕷Jakob 🕯Kolness 🦇🎃🕸 (@JakobKolness) October 23, 2019
Two bonnets up! #littlewomenmovie pic.twitter.com/TmkCmNLdyx
Saoirse Ronan is going to land her fourth Academy Award nomination for #LittleWomen at the age of 25. In related news, I needed a two-hour nap today after stubbing my toe.— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 24, 2019
LITTLE WOMEN is charming just like the novel/prior versions. Each role perfectly cast. Rousing score. Timely as ever. Hard not to cheer. Greta says at q&a, “As a girl who wanted to be a writer, Jo March was my north star.” We’ll see as far as Oscars—nice to have an upbeat option. pic.twitter.com/WUDmtJwjd8— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) October 24, 2019