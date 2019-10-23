Time and time again, Emilia Clarke proves she's anything but predictable when it comes to beauty. In 2017, the Game of Thrones actress bleached her hair platinum blonde to match her beloved character. A year later, she traded her bob for a choppy pixie cut on a whim. This year, she added a third tattoo to her ever-growing collection — one almost no one ever notices.
Clarke may be forthcoming about her spontaneous hair changes, but she's kept relatively mum about her tattoos — and we think we know why. Since 2015, Clarke has racked up a small but mighty collection of ink, mostly inspired by some of her onscreen roles. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice that they're packed with sentimental meaning for Clarke. Does this officially make her the Mother of Tattoos? Perhaps.
Ahead, all the details of Clarke's entire tattoo collection.