Scarlett Johansson Has One Very Explicit Rule For Colin Jost’s Bachelor Party

While we still don't know the date of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's wedding, it must be close, because Johansson is laying some ground rules. The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday ahead of her new film, Jojo Rabbit, but took a moment to clear up something Michael Che said when the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update cohosts appeared on the show last month: Che won't be planning the Bachelor party.
Back in September, Che explained that he would certainly take on the role of Bachelor party planner because "it would be so boring" if Jost tried to do it himself.
"It would be definitely in the daytime and Scarlett will certainly be there," he joked.
However, for Johansson, this is not a laughing matter.
"Oh, no. I don't think that's a good idea," she said when Fallon brought up Che's claims. "I feel like if he throws it, it's going to be, like, by the Port Authority. And it's gonna be very local. I don't think that's a good idea."
Fallon, for what it's worth, is on board with Che as party planner.
"No, you can't go!" Johansson cried. "Michael's not throwing it. He's not. Is this is a thing now?"
She turned to the camera: "Michael, I know where you work, Michael."
Che does not have the best track record when it comes to getting involved in Johansson and Jost's romance. Last July, he sent a clown to crash Jost's birthday dinner with Johansson, so you can only imagine what he'd have up his sleeve for an event that's supposed to involve debauchery. In that sense, he might actually be the perfect person to throw a Bachelor party — but don't tell Johansson I said that.
