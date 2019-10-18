Stormi Webster Is More A Travis Scott Girl, Sorry Kylie Jenner

The world may be going crazy over Kylie Jenner’s voice, but daughter Stormi Webster isn’t as impressed. She’s more of a Travis Scott fan, anyway.
On Thursday, Jenner posted a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office to her YouTube page. When she got to Stormi’s playroom, Jenner woke up her daughter with a surprisingly lovely, if short tune of “rise and shine.” Almost immediately, the internet started memeing the moment, with stars like Miley Cyrus declaring she would turn around her chair for the reality star on The Voice. Ariana Grande said she would sample the lip kit queen’s voice in a heartbeat.
Advertisement
The internet got so extra about Jenner’s riff that some people even remixed “rise and shine” into an actual song. In her new Instagram video, Jenner played the track for Stormi, but it didn’t go over as well as the mom hoped.
“Daddy sing?” Stormi asked — referring to rapper dad Scott — while dancing along to a techno rendition of “rise and shine.”
“No baby that’s mommy!” Jenner responded. “That’s mommy singing.”
Stormi, however, wanted to listen to her music. She handed the phone back to her mom, insisting that “daddy sing.”
“Oh, you want daddy to sing? I’m not good enough?” Jenner joked.
Scott commented “wild” on his daughter’s video, adding a heart emoji.
Scott and Jenner are currently co-parenting Stormi after reports of their split broke earlier in October. After rumours swirled that there was bad blood between the former couple, Jenner shared on Twitter that all is well.
“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the makeup mogul wrote.
Shortly after, Scott echoed those comments on his Instagram story, where he denied cheating on the mother of his child.
Whether a musical collaboration between the two is in the works remains to be seen, but perhaps then will Stormi approve of her mom’s singing.
Advertisement