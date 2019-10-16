Who'd have thought Jason Momoa and Hailey Bieber had so much in common? It turns out, both stars ended up marrying their childhood crushes.
In a new profile for Esquire, Jason Momoa admitted he had his eye on wife Lisa Bonet ever since he was a kid.
Momoa and Bonet apparently met at a jazz club in the early 2000s. She was “literally my childhood crush,” he told the outlet. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.” The two have been together for 14 years before quietly marrying in 2017.
He previously spoke about his obsession with the star on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017.
“Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you.’ I’m a full-fledged stalker," he admitted.
Ever since, he's done nothing but gush over the star — and the feeling is mutual. In 2017, Bonet and their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf brought his 38th birthday party to the Aquaman set in Queensland, Australia.
"I have never been so surprised in my life," he captioned a picture of the celebration. "38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahaolo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors. It was an honour."
