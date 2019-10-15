See, Pharrell told GQ, that back then he didn’t really understand the issue with the song’s message. “And I know you want it — women sing those kinds of lyrics all the time,” Pharrell said. “So it's like, What's rapey about that?” But, soon he started to realize “that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn't matter that that's not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women. And I was like, Got it. I get it. Cool.”

