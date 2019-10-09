But watching Vu "scream" for half an hour is easy, because she's also hilarious. I tell her I saw her at a show during her first tour, in the fall of 2018, and she asks if I remember the joke about the caterpillar she told. I weirdly... do. And she laughs. Even though she maintains in our interview, and in her lyrics, that she feels like a bit of a "tiny boy" outsider, she's a natural talent, which is why she can joke about stuff like selling out shows at 17. I ask her about her evolving sound on the EPs (one yet-to-be-released song off Anne Hathaway sounds way more rockish than her previous tracks): "I don't know. I wasn't really trying to do anything. I think I just acquire new skills and implement them. I am two years old, and the world is my oyster."