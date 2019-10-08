Justin and Hailey Bieber have once again made a jab at Taylor Swift — or a harmless joke, depending on who you ask. Their latest offense? A live Instagram video seemingly mocking Swift’s post-surgery footage that aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Swift’s fans, though, were not amused, and Hailey took to Twitter late last night to respond to the backlash.
One Swiftie posted an emotional minute-long video that garnered thousands of views, calling Hailey a “flop” and insulting her modelling career and marriage to Justin. Hailey shared the video and added, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”
She didn’t stop there — addressing the same user directly, Hailey wrote, “I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are… but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you.”
I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!! https://t.co/tNL7bGnRkF— Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) October 7, 2019
Many of Swift’s fans are still angry at Justin for his apparent role in Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Swift’s masters. This summer, Swift accused Braun of enlisting two of his clients, Justin and Kanye West, to team up against her on Instagram to intimidate her. In response to her claim, Justin wrote a lengthy note in Braun’s defense. “Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you,” he wrote. Hailey then responded to Justin’s post, calling him a gentleman.
But now, Swift’s fans are wondering if the Biebers are holding onto some negativity after all. In the video, Justin cried over a banana — a la Swift on painkillers — while Hailey cackled in the background, “That was so funny.”
📹 | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor’s Jimmy Fallon interview clip of Taylor after Lasik Surgery via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/oPPAsMvQk1— Taylor Swift Updates (Backup) (@TSUpdatesNYBU2) October 7, 2019
Swift has not responded to the video (it might be safe to say she’s been busy lately), but Hailey did take the opportunity to apologize to her fans for the controversy. “If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry,” she said.
Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, even chimed in. “Who cares what jealous angry people think?” she wrote to Hailey this morning. “I am so grateful Justin saw / sees the obvious Queen God made you.”
